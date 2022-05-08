|
The 100 Jazz Albums That Shook The World
Список ста лучших джазовых альбомов за всю фонографическую историю джаза впервые был опубликован в августовском 2006 года номере британского журнала Jazzwise. При всей условности подобных отборов, этот список быстро стал для многих любителей джаза во всем мире прекрасным ориентиром в истории джаза, помогающим оценить наиболее выдающиеся произведения, которые становились ориентирами развития джазовой музыки и определяли направление такого развития.
В январе 2022 года под редакцией шефа журнала Джона Ньюи (Jon Newey) было осуществлено уникальное печатное издание The 100 Jazz Albums That Shook The World ("Сто джазовых альбомов, которые потрясли мир»). Обновленный список принял форму книги, где все сто альбомов аннотированы, и на ста страницах книги излагается история создания каждого из этих альбомов, от №100 до №1, изложенная авторами журнала, составлявшими список.
Анонсируя это замечательное издание, мы воспроизводим список ста альбомов от Jazzwise с указанием музыкантов, принимавших участие в записи, лейбла и времени издания. Изучайте. Сравнивайте со своими представлениями. Слушайте, благо с этим при наличии Сети проблем не бывает, а если повезет – приобретайте The 100 Jazz Albums That Shook The World.
100. Polar Bear: Held On The Tips of Fingers (Babel)
Sebastian Rochford (d), Pete Wareham, Mark Lockheart (ts), Tom Herbert (b), Leafcutter John (programming) plus Jonny Philips (g), Ingrid Laubrock (ts), Joe Bentley (tb), Emma Smith (v) and Hannah Marshall (c). Rec. 2004-2005
99. The Bad Plus: These Are The Vistas (Columbia)
Ethan Iverson (p), Reid Anderson (b) and Dave King (d). Rec. 2003
98. Courtney Pine: Journey To The Urge Within (Antilles)
Courtney Pine (ts, ss, b-cl), Kevin Robinson (t), Ray Carless (bar s), Orphy Robinson (vb), Julian Joseph (p), Roy Carter (ky), Gary Crosby (b), Mark Mondesir (d), Cleveland Watkiss and Susaye Greene (v). Rec. 1986
97. Tomasz Stanko: Soul Of Things (ECM)
Tomasz Stanko (t), Marcin Wasilewski (p), Slawomir Kurkiewicz (b) and Michal Miskiewicz (d). Rec. 20I01
96. Medeski, Martin and Wood: Combustication (Blue Note)
John Medeski (ky), Chris Wood (b), Billy Martin (d) and DJ Logic. Rec. 1998
95. Wynton Marsalis: Black Codes From The Underground (Columbia)
Wynton Marsalis (t), Branford Marsalis (ss, ts), Kenny Kirkland (p), Charnett Moffett (b) and Jeff Watts (d). Rec. 1985
94. Cassandra Wilson: Blue Light ’Til Dawn (Blue Note)
Cassandra Wilson (v), Charlie Burham (vn), Brandon Ross, Gib Walton, Chris Whitley (g), Kenny Davis, Lonnie Plaxico (b), Kevin Johnson, Lance Carter, Cyro Baptista and Bill McClellan (d, perc) plus others. Rec. 1993
93. Jan Johanssen: Jazz Pa Svenska (Megafon)
Jan Johansson (p) and Georg Riedel (b). Rec. 1962-64
92. Sarah Vaughan: Sarah Vaughan (EmArcy)
Sarah Vaughan (v), Clifford Brown (t), Herbie Mann (f), Paul Quinichette (ts), Jimmy Jones (p), Joe Benjamin (b) and Roy Haynes (d). Rec. 1954
91. Music Improvisation Company: Music Improvisation Company (ECM)
Jamie Muir (perc), Hugh Davies (elec), Evan Parker (ss), Derek Bailey (el g) and Christine Jeffrey (v). Rec. Aug 1970
90. Charlie Haden: Liberation Music Orchestra (Impulse!)
Haden (b), Don Cherry, Michael Mantler (t), Roswell Rudd (tb), Bob Northern (Fr hn), Howard Johnson (tba), Perry Robinson (cl), Gato Barbieri, Dewey Redman (ts), Sam Brown (g), Carla Bley (p, arr), Paul Motian and Andrew Cyrille (d). Rec. 1969
89. Jackie McLean: Let Freedom Ring (Blue Note)
Jackie McLean (as), Walter Davis (p), Herbie Lewis (b) and Billy Higgins (d). Rec. 1962
88. Joe Harriott-John Mayer Double Quintet: Indo-Jazz Suite (EMI Columbia)
Joe Harriott (as), Kenny Wheeler (t), Pat Smythe (p), Coleridge Goode (b), Allan Ganley (d), John Mayer (vn, harpsichord), Chris Taylor (f), Diwan Motihar (sitar), Chandrahas Paiganka (tambura) and Keshan Sathe (tabla). Rec. 1965
87. Django Reinhardt: Rétrospective 1934-53 (Saga)
Django Reinhardt (g), the Quintette du Hot Club de France, Loulou Gasté, Joseph Reinhardt, Emmanuel Vées (g), Louis Vola, Coleridge Goode (b), Hubert Rostaing, André Ekyan (cl), Alix Combelle (ts), Gianni Safrred (p), Aurelia de Carolis (d) and many others. Rec. 1934-1953
86. Steps Ahead: Steps Ahead (Elektra/Musician)
Michael Brecker (ts), Eliane Elias (p), Mike Mainieri (vb), Eddie Gomez (b) and Peter Erskine (d). Rec. 1983
85. Krzysztof Komeda: Astigmatic (Polskie - Nagrania Muza)
Krzysztof Komeda (p), Tomasz Stanko (t), Zbigniew Namyslowski (as), Gunter Lenz (b) and Rune Carlson (d). Rec. 1965
84. Anthony Braxton: For Alto (Delmark)
Anthony Braxton (as). Rec. 1969
83. Diana Krall: Love Scenes (Impulse!)
Diana Krall (v, p), Russell Malone (g) and Christian McBride (b).
82. Steve Coleman And Five Elements: The Tao Of Mad Phat: Fringe Zones (RCA/Novus)
Steve Coleman (as), Andy Milne (p, ky) David Gilmore (g), Reggie Washington (el b), Roy Hargrove (t), Josh Roseman (tb), Kenny Davis (b) and Junior "Gabu" Wedderburn (perc). Rec. 1993
81. Eberhard Weber: The Colours of Chloë (ECM)
Weber (b, cello, ocarina), Rainer Bruninghaus (p, syn), Ack van Rooyen (flhn), Peter Giger, Ralf Hübner (d, perc), and the cellos of the Südfunk Orchestra Stuttgart. Rec. 1973
80. John Surman: Tales Of The Algonquin (Deram)
John Surman (bs, ss), John Warren (bs, f), Mike Osborne (as, cl), Alan Skidmore (ts, fl), Kenny Wheeler, Harry Beckett (t, flhn), John Taylor (p), Barre Phillips, Harry Miller (b), Alan Jackson and Stu Martin (d). Rec. 1971
79. Oliver Nelson: The Blues And The Abstract Truth (Impulse!)
Oliver Nelson (as, ts), Freddie Hubbard (t), Eric Dolphy (f, as, bcl), George Barrow (bar s), Bill Evans (p), Paul Chambers (b) and Roy Haynes (d). Rec. 1961
78. Betty Carter: The Audience With Betty Carter (Betcar)
Betty Carter (v), John Hicks (p), Curtis Lundy (b) and Kenny Washington (d). Rec. 1979
77. Art Tatum: The Genius of Art Tatum No.1 (Clef 1953)
Art Tatum (p). Rec. 1953
76. Charles Lloyd: Dream Weaver (Atlantic)
Charles Lloyd (ts, f), Keith Jarrett (p), Cecil McBee (b) and Jack DeJohnette (d). Rec. 1966
75. Oscar Peterson: Night Train (Verve)
Oscar Peterson (p), Ray Brown b) and Ed Thigpen (d). Rec. 1962
74. Herbie Hancock: The New Standard (Verve)
Herbie Hancock (p), Michael Brecker (ts), John Scofield (g), Dave Holland (b), Jack DeJohnette (d) and Don Alias (perc). Rec. 1996
73. Roland Kirk: Rip, Rig & Panic (Limelight)
Roland Kirk (f, mzo, stritch, ts), Jaki Byard (p), Richard Davis (b) and Elvin Jones (d). Rec. 1965
72. Thelonious Monk: The Genius Of Modern Music, Vol. 1 (Blue Note)
Thelonious Monk (p), Idrees Sulieman/George Taitt (t), Danny Quebec West/Sahib Shihab (as), Billy Smith (ts), Gene Ramey/Bob Paige (b) and Art Blakey (d). Rec. 1947
71. Wayne Shorter: Speak No Evil (Blue Note)
Wayne Shorter (ts), Freddie Hubbard (t), Herbie Hancock (p), Ron Carter (b) and Elvin Jones (d). Rec. 1964
70. Dollar Brand (Abdullah Ibrahim): African Marketplace (Elektra/Musician)
Dollar Brand (Abdullah Ibrahim) (ss, kys, p), Gary Chandler (t), Malindi Blyth Mbityana, Craig Harris (tb), Carlos Ward (as), Jeff Jaywarrah King, Dwayne Armstrong (ts), Kenny Rogers (bs), Lawrence Lucie (bjo), Cecil McBee (b), Miguel Pomier and Andre Strobert (d, perc). Rec. 1980
69. Stan Tracey: Jazz Suite Inspired By Dylan Thomas’ Under Milk Wood (EMI/Columbia)
Stan Tracey (p), Bobby Wellins (ts), Jeff Clyne (b) and Jackie Dougan (d). Rec. 8 May 1965
68. Esbjörn Svensson Trio: From Gagarin’s Point Of View (ACT)
Esbjörn Svensson (p), Dan Berglund (b) and Magnus Öström (d). Rec. 1999
67. John Handy: Live At Monterey Jazz Festival (Columbia)
John Handy (as), Mike White (el vn), Jerry Hahn (g), Don Thompson (b) and Terry Clarke (d). Rec. 1965
66. Gil Evans: The Individualism of Gil Evans (Verve)
Gil Evans (p, arr, comp) with, among others, Johnny Coles, Ernie Royal, Thad Jones, Bernie Glow (t), Frank Rehak, Jimmy Cleveland (tb), Julius Watkins, Bob Northern (Fr h), Bill Barber (tba), Steve Lacy (ss), Eric Dolphy (f, as, bcl), Wayne Shorter (ts), Garvin Bushell, Jerome Richardson (reeds), Kenny Burrell (g), Milt Hinton, Paul Chambers, Gary Peacock, Ron Carter (b) and Elvin Jones (d). Rec. 1963-4
65. Gerry Mulligan: Gerry Mulligan Quartet (Pacific Jazz)
Gerry Milligan (bar s), Chet Baker (t), Bobby Whitlock (b) and Chico Hamilton (d). Rec. 1952
64. Brad Mehldau: Art Of The Trio Vol.3 (Warner)
Brad Mehldau (p), Larry Grenadier (b) and Jorge Rossy (d). Rec. 1998
63. Archie Shepp: Four For Trane (Impulse!)
Archie Shepp (ts, arr), Alan Shorter (flhn), Roswell Rudd (tb), John Tchicai (as), Reggie Workman (b) and Charles Moffett (d). Rec. 1964
62. Count Basie: The Atomic Mr Basie (Roulette)
Count Basie (p), Thad Jones, Joe Newman, Wendell Culley, Snooky Young (t), Benny Powell, Henry Coker, Al Grey (tb), Marshall Royal (as, cl), Frank Wess (as, ts), Frank Foster, Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis (ts), Charlie Fowlkes (bar s), Freddie Green (g), Eddie Jones (b), Sonny Payne (d) and Neal Hefti (arr). Rec. 1957
61. Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool (Capitol)
Miles Davis (t), Lee Konitz (as), Gerry Mulligan (bar s), JJ Johnson (tb), Kai Winding (tb), Junior Collins (Fr hn), Gunther Schuller (Fr hn), Sandy Siegelstein (Fr hn), Billy Barber (tba), John Barber (tba), Nelson Boyd (b), Joe Shulman (b), Al McKibbon (b), Al Haig (p), John Lewis (p), Kenny Clarke (d), Max Roach (d), Gil Evans (arr), Johnny Carisi (arr) and Kenny Hagood (v). Rec. 1949-50
60. Peter Brötzmann Octet: Machine Gun (FMP)
Peter Brötzmann (ts, bar s), Evan Parker, Willem Breuker (ts), Fred Van Hove (p), Peter Kowald, Buschi Niebergall (b), Han Bennink and Sven Johansson (d). Rec. May 1968
59. Coleman Hawkins: Body And Soul (RCA Bluebird)
Hawkins (ts) and many others. Rec. 1939-56
58. Clifford Brown/Max Roach Quintet: Clifford Brown and Max Roach (EmArcy)
Brown (t), Harold Land (ts), Richie Powell (p), George Morrow (b) and Max Roach (d). Rec. 1954
57. Horace Silver: Song For My Father (Blue Note)
Silver (p), Blue Mitchell, Carmell Jones (t), Junior Cook, Joe Henderson (ts), Gene Taylor, Teddy Smith (b), Roy Brooks and Roger Humphries (d). Rec. 1963-64
56. Art Ensemble of Chicago: A Jackson in Your House (BYG/Actuel)
Lester Bowie (t, flhn, perc), Roscoe Mitchell (ss, as, bs, cl, fl, whistles, steel drum, perc), Joseph Jarman (ss, as, cl, oboe, mba, siren, g) and Malachi Favors (b, el b, banjo, log drum and perc). Rec. 1969
55. John Coltrane: Ascension (Impulse!)
John Coltrane (ts), Freddie Hubbard, Dewey Johnson (t), John Tchicai, Marion Brown (as), Archie Shepp, Pharoah Sanders (ts), McCoy Tyner (p), Jimmy Garrison (b) and Elvin Jones (d). Rec. 1965
54. Lester Young: Lester Young/Buddy Rich Trio (Verve)
Young (ts), Nat King Cole (p) and Buddy Rich (d). Rec. 1946
53. Pharoah Sanders: Karma (Impulse!)
Sanders (ts) Leon Thomas (v, perc), James Spaulding (fl), Julius Watkins (Fr hn), Lonnie Liston Smith (p), Richard Davis, Reggie Workman, Ron Carter (b), Freddie Waits, William Hart (d) and Nathaniel Betis (perc). Rec. 1969
John McLaughlin (g), John Surman (bs, ss), Brian Odges (b) and Tony Oxley (d). Rec. 1969
51. John Zorn: Naked City (Elektra/Nonesuch)
John Zorn (as), Bill Frisell (g), Wayne Horvitz (ky), Fred Frith (b) and Joey Baron (d). Rec. 1989
50. Lennie Tristano: Tristano (Atlantic)
Tristano (p), Lee Konitz (as), Peter Ind, Gene Ramey (b), Jeff Morton and Art Taylor (d). Rec. 1955
49. Dizzy Gillespie: Shaw ’Nuff (Musicraft)
Gillespie (t), Charlie Parker, Sonny Stitt (as), Dexter Gordon (ts), Clyde Hart, John Lewis, Frank Paparelli (p), Milt Jackson (vb), Chuck Wayne (g), Ray Brown, Curly Russell, Slam Stewart (b), Sid Catlett, Kenny Clarke, Cozy Cole, Shelly Manne (d) and Sarah Vaughan (v) plus many others. Rec. 1945-6
48. Sun Ra: The Heliocentric Worlds of Sun Ra Volume 1 (ESP-Disk)
Sun Ra (p, mba, cel, perc), Chris Capers (t), Teddy Nance (tb), Bernard Pettaway (b tb), Danny Davis (f, as), Marshall Allen (picc, as, perc), Robert Cummings (bcl, perc), John Gilmore (ts, perc), Pat Patrick (bs, perc), Ronnie Boykins (b) and Jimhmi Johnson (perc). Rec. 1965
47. Sonny Rollins: The Bridge (RCA Victor)
Sonny Rollins (ts), Jim Hall (g), Bob Cranshaw (b), Ben Riley and Harry Saunders (d). Rec. 1962
46. Andrew Hill: Point of Departure (Blue Note)
Hill (p), Kenny Dorham (t), Eric Dolphy (f, as, bcl), Joe Henderson (ts, f), Richard Davis (b) and Tony Williams (d). Rec. 1964
45. John Coltrane: Impressions (Impulse!)
Coltrane (ss, ts), Eric Dolphy (bcl, as), McCoy Tyner (p), Reggie Workman, Art Davis, Jimmy Garrison (b) and Elvin Jones (d). Rec. 1961 and 1963
44. George Russell: The Jazz Workshop (RCA Victor)
George Russell (comp, arr, boombams), Art Farmer (t), Hal McKusick (as, f), Barry Galbraith (g), Bill Evans (p), Milt Hinton, Teddy Kotick (b), Joe Harris, Paul Motian and Osie Johnson (d). Rec. 1956
43. Miles Davis: Sketches Of Spain (Columbia)
Davis (t, flhn), orchestra and Gil Evans (cond, arr). Rec. 1960
42. Stan Getz: Focus (Verve)
Getz (ts), Roy Haynes (d), chamber string group and Hershey Kay (cond). Rec. 1961
41. Chick Corea: Return To Forever (ECM)
Corea (el p), Joe Farrell (f, ss), Stanley Clarke (el b), Airto Moreira (d, perc) and Flora Purim (v). Rec. 1972
40. Billie Holiday: At JATP (Clef/Verve)
Billie Holiday (v), Howard McGhee, Buck Clayton (t), Trummy Young (tb),Willie Smith (as), Illinois Jacquet, Wardell Gray, Coleman Hawkins, Lester Young (ts), Milt Raskin, Ken Kersey, Tommy Tucker (p), Charles Mingus, Al McKibbon (b), J.C. Heard and Jackie Mills (d). Rec. 1945-47
39. Tony Williams Lifetime: Emergency! (Polydor)
Tony Williams (d), Larry Young (org) and John McLaughlin (g). Rec. 1969.
38. Cannonball Adderley: Somethin’ Else (Blue Note)
Adderley (as), Miles Davis (t), Hank Jones (p), Sam Jones (b) and Art Blakey (d). Rec. 1959
37. Charles Mingus: The Black Saint And The Sinner Lady (Impulse!)
Rolf Ericson, Richard Williams (t), Quentin Jackson (tb), Don Butterfield (tba), Jerome Richardson (fl, ss, bar s), Dick Hafer (fl, ts), Charlie Mariano (as), Jaki Byard (p), Jay Berliner (g), Charles Mingus (b, p) and Dannie Richmond (d). Rec. 1963
36. Ella Fitzgerald: Sings The Cole Porter Songbook (Verve)
Ella Fitzgerald (v) and the Buddy Bregman Orchestra. Rec. 1956
35. Duke Ellington: Ellington At Newport (Columbia)
Duke Ellington (p), Willie Cook, Ray Nance, Clark Terry, Cat Anderson (t), Britt Woodman, Quentin Jackson, John Sanders (tb), Johnny Hodges, Russell Procope (as), Jimmy Hamilton (cl, ts), Paul Gonsalves (ts), Harry Carney (bar s), Jimmy Woode (b) and Sam Woodyard (d). Rec. 1956
34. Woody Herman: The Thundering Herds (Columbia)
Herman (cl, as, v) Sonny Berman, Pete Candoli, Conte Candoli, Shorty Rogers, Conrad Gozzo, Ernie Royal (t), Bill Harris (tb), Sam Marowitz, John LaPorta, Flip Phillips, Pete Mondello, Herbie Steward, Stan Getz, Zoot Sims, Serge Chaloff (reeds), Margie Hyams, Red Norvo (vb), Ralph Burns, Jimmy Rowles (p), Billy Bauer, Chuck Wayne (g), Chubby Jackson (b), Dave Tough and Don Lamond (d). Rec. 1945-47
33. Jan Garbarek: Afric Pepperbird (ECM)
Jan Garbarek (ts, fl), Terje Rypdal (g), Arild Andersen (b) and Jon Christensen (d). Rec. 1970
32. Jimmy Smith: A New Sound, A New Star (Blue Note)
Smith (org), Thornel Schwartz (g), Bay Perry and Donald Bailey (d). Rec. 1956
31. Pat Metheny: Bright Size Life (ECM)
Pat Metheny (g), Jaco Pastorius (b) and Bob Moses (d). Rec. 1975
30. Stan Getz/Joao Gilberto: Getz/Gilberto (Verve)
Getz (ts), Joao Gilberto (v, g), Antonio Carlos Jobim (p), Tommy Williams (b), Milton Banana (perc) and Astrud Gilberto (v). Rec. 1963
29. Herbie Hancock: Maiden Voyage (Blue Note)
Freddie Hubbard (t), George Coleman (ts), Herbie Hancock (p), Ron Carter (b) and Tony Williams (d). Rec. 1965
28. Art Blakey: Moanin’ (Blue Note)
Blakey (d), Lee Morgan (t), Benny Golson (ts), Bobby Timmons (p) and Jymie Merritt (b). Rec. 1958
27. Cecil Taylor: At The Café Montmartre (Debut)
Taylor (p), Jimmy Lyons (as) and Sunny Murray (d). Rec. 1962
26. Bud Powell: The Genius of Bud Powell (Clef/Verve)
Powell (p), Ray Brown (b) and Buddy Rich (d). Rec. 1950-51
25. Modern Jazz Quartet: Fontessa (Atlantic)
John Lewis (p), Milt Jackson (vb), Percy Heath (b) and Connie Kay (d). Rec. 1956
24. Wes Montgomery: The Incredible Jazz Guitar of Wes Montgomery (Riverside)
Wes Montgomery (g), Tommy Flanagan (p), Percy Heath (b) and Albert Heath (d). Rec. 1960
23. Frank Sinatra: Songs For Swingin’ Lovers (Capitol)
Frank Sinatra (v), Nelson Riddle (arr, cond) and big band. Rec. 1955-56
22. Jelly Roll Morton: Volume 1 (JSP)
Morton (p, comp, arr), George Mitchell (c), Edward Kid Ory (tb), Omer Simeon, Barney Bigard, Darnell Howard, Johnny Dodds (cl), Stump Evans (as), Johnny St Cyr (bj), John Lindsay (b), Andrew Hilaire, Baby Dodds (d) and others. Rec. 1926-28
21. Ahmad Jamal: But Not For Me - At The Pershing (Argo)
Jamal (p), Israel Crosby (b), Vernell Fournier (d). Rec. 1958
20. Weather Report: Heavy Weather (Columbia)
Joe Zawinul (ky), Wayne Shorter (ts, ss), Jaco Pastorius (b), Alex Acuña (d) and Manolo Badrena (perc). Rec. 1976
19. Ornette Coleman: Free Jazz (Atlantic)
Ornette Coleman (as), Freddie Hubbard, Don Cherry (t), Eric Dolphy (b cl), Scott LaFaro, Charlie Haden (b), Ed Blackwell and Billy Higgins (d). Rec. 1960
18. Dave Brubeck: Time Out (Columbia)
Brubeck (p), Paul Desmond (as), Eugene Wright (b) and Joe Morello (d). Rec. 1959
17. Herbie Hancock: Head Hunters (Columbia)
Herbie Hancock (ky), Bennie Maupin (saxes, fl, b cl), Paul Jackson (b), Harvey Mason (d) and Bill Summers (perc). Rec. 1973
16. Albert Ayler Trio: Spiritual Unity (ESP-Disk)
Ayler (ts), Gary Peacock (b) and Sunny Murray (d). Rec. 1964
15. Mahavishnu Orchestra: Inner Mounting Flame (Columbia)
John McLaughlin (g), Jerry Goodman (vln), Jan Hammer (key), Rick Laird (b) and Billy Cobham (d). Rec. 1972
14. Duke Ellington: The Blanton-Webster Band (RCA Bluebird)
Ellington (p), Wallace Jones, Cootie Williams, Ray Nance (t), Rex Stewart (ct), Joe Nanton, Lawrence Brown (tb), Juan Tizol (v tb), Barney Bigard (cl), Johnny Hodges, Otto Hardwick (as), Ben Webster (ts), Harry Carney (bs, bcl) Fred Guy (g), Billy Strayhorn (p), Jimmy B
13. Louis Armstrong: Complete Hot Fives and Sevens (Columbia)
Armstrong (ct, v), Honore Dutrey, Edward Kid Ory, J.C. Higginbotham, Jack Teagarden (tb), Johnny Dodds, Don Redman, Jimmie Noone (cl), Barney Bigard, Happy Caldwell (ts), Lonnie Johnson (g), Johnny St Cyr (bj), Lil Hardin, Earl Hines (p), Baby Dodds, Zutty Singleton (d) and others. Rec. 1925-1930
12. Eric Dolphy: Out to Lunch (Blue Note)
Dolphy (f, as, b cl), Freddie Hubbard (t), Bobby Hutcherson (vb), Richard Davis (b) and Tony Williams (d). Rec. 1964
11. John Coltrane: Giant Steps (Atlantic)
Coltrane (ts), Tommy Flanagan, Cedar Walton, Wynton Kelly (p), Paul Chambers (b), Lex Humphries, Art Taylor and Jimmy Cobb (d). Rec. 1959|
10. Keith Jarrett: The Köln Concert (ECM)
Keith Jarrett (p). Rec. 1975
9. Miles Davis: Bitches Brew (Columbia)
Miles Davis (t), Wayne Shorter (ss), Bennie Maupin (b cl), Joe Zawinul, Chick Corea (el p), John McLaughlin (g), Dave Holland (b), Harvey Brooks (el b), Lenny White, Jack DeJohnette (d), Don Alias (perc) and Jumma Santos (shaker). Rec. 1969
8. Charlie Parker: Bird: The Complete Original Master Takes. The Savoy Recordings (Savoy Jazz)
Charlie Parker (as, ts), Miles Davis (t), Dizzy Gillespie, Argonne Thornton, Clyde Hart, Bud Powell, John Lewis, Duke Jordan (p), Tiny Grimes (g, v), Curley Russell, Tommy Potter (b), Harold West and Max Roach (d) plus others. Rec. 1945-48
7. Charles Mingus: Mingus Ah Um (Columbia)
Mingus (b), Jimmy Knepper/Willie Dennis (tb), John Handy (as, ts), Shafi Hadi (as), Booker Ervin (ts), Horace Parlan (p) and Dannie Richmond (d). Rec. 1959
6. Thelonious Monk: Brilliant Corners (Riverside)
Monk (p, celeste), Ernie Henry (as), Sonny Rollins (ts), Oscar Pettiford/Paul Chambers (b), Max Roach (d) and Clark Terry (t). Rec. 1956
5. Sonny Rollins: Saxophone Colossus (Prestige)
Rollins (ts), Tommy Flanagan (p), Doug Watkins (b) and Max Roach (d). Rec. 1956
4. Bill Evans Trio: Sunday At The Village Vanguard (Riverside)
Evans (p), Scott LaFaro (b) and Paul Motian (d). Rec. 1961
3. Ornette Coleman: The Shape of Jazz To Come (Atlantic)
Coleman (as), Don Cherry (t), Charlie Haden (b), Billy Higgins (d). Rec. 1959
2. John Coltrane: A Love Supreme (Impulse!)
Coltrane (ts, v), McCoy Tyner (p), Jimmy Garrison (b) and Elvin Jones (d). Rec. 1964
1. Miles Davis: Kind of Blue (Columbia)
Miles Davis (t), John Coltrane (ts), Cannonball Adderley (as), Wynton Kelly (p), Bill Evans (p), Paul Chambers (b) and Jimmy Cobb (d). Rec. 1959
стиль
джаз
автор
страна
Великобритания
