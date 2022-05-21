nestormedia.com nestorexpo.com nestormarket.com nestorclub.com
Главная » премии » Лауреаты и номинанты JJA Jazz Awards 2022

Лауреаты и номинанты JJA Jazz Awards 2022

21.05.2022

Лауреаты и номинанты JJA Jazz Awards 2022
В начале мая американская Ассоциация джазовых журналистов в очередной раз объявила списое лауреатов своих ежегодных премий в области джазового исполнительства и журнализма. Как обычно, публикуем список лауреатов и номинантов по категориям исполнительского мастерства. Здесь много знакомых имен, особенно женских: год за годом удерживают свои позиции Мария Шнайдер, Анат Коэн, Мэри Хальварсон, Джейн Айра Блум, а премию за достижения в джазе в течение вусей жизни получила неувядаемая и активная в свои 93 года Шейла Джордан. Есть и новые имена-открытия, к ним тоже стоит присмотреться. Словом, список перед вами:

Lifetime Achievement Award in Jazz

SHEILA JORDAN

Jazz singer, songwriter

Nominees: Marshall Allen, Toshiko Akyoshi, Charles Lloyd, Roscoe Mitchell, William Parker, Wadada Leo Smith

Musician of the Year

JON BATISTE

Singer, songwriter, musician, bandleader, and television personality

Nominees: James Brandon Lewis, Pat Metheny, William Parker, Wadada Leo Smith

Up & Coming Musician of the Year

MELISSA ALDANA

Tenor saxophonist

Nominees: Samara Joy, James Brandon Lewis, Immanuel Wilkins

Composer of the Year

TERENCE BLANCHARD

Trumpeter, composer

Nominees: James Brandon Lewis, Wadada Leo Smith, Henry Threadgill

Arranger of the Year

MARIA SCHNEIDER

NEA Jazz Master, composer, orchestra leader

Nominees: John Beasley, Miho Hazama, Jihye Lee, Arturo O’Farrill, Anna Webber

Record of the Year

SOUNDS FROM THE ANCESTORS

Kenny Garrett (Mack Avenue Records)

Nominees: Jesup Wagon, by James Brandon Lewis Red Lily Quintet (TAO Forms); Trencadis – A Selection from Migration of Silence Into and Out of The Tone World, by William Parker (Centering Records); The Chicago Symphonies, by Wadada Leo Smith’s Great Lakes Quartet (Tum); Tone Poem, by Charles Lloyd and the Marvels (Blue Note Records); Dear Love, by Jazzmeia Horn and her Noble Force (Empress Legacy)

Historical Record of the Year

A LOVE SUPREME: LIVE IN SEATTLE

John Coltrane (Impulse))

Nominees:
Understanding, by Roy Brooks (Reel to Real); Metaphysics: The Lost Atlantic Album, by Hasaan Ibn Ali (Omnivore); In Harmony, by Roy Hargrove/Mulgrew Miller (Resonance); The Complete Live at the Lighthouse, by Lee Morgan (Blue Note)

Record Label of the Year

MACK AVENUE RECORDS

Nominees: Blue Note Records, International Anthem, Pi Recordings, Sunnyside Records

Male Vocalist of the Year

KURT ELLING

Jazz vocalist, songwriter

Nominees: Giacamo Gates, Gregory Porter, Michael Stephenson

Female Vocalist of the Year

CÉCILE McLORIN SALVANT

Vocalist, composer, visual artist

Nominees: Samara Joy, Jazzmeia Horn, Catherine Russell

Vocal Group of the Year

DUCHESS

Amy Cervini, Hilary Gardner, Melissa Stylianou

Nominees: The Royal Bopsters, säje, Manhattan Transfer

Large Ensemble of the Year

MARIA SCHNEIDER ORCHESTRA

Nominees: Orrin Evans Captain Black Orchestra, Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, Sun Ra Arkestra

Mid-Size Ensemble of the Year

CHARLES LLOYD AND THE MARVELS

Bill Frisell, Greg Leisz, Charles Lloyd, Reuben Rogers, Eric Harland

Nominees:, Artifacts Trio, Irreversible Entanglements, James Brandon Lewis Red Lily Quintet, Sons of Kemet

Duo/Trio of the Year

ARCHIE SHEPP/JASON MORAN

Nominees: Sylvie Courvoisier and Mary Halvorson, Fred Hersch and Enrico Rava, Jane Ira Bloom and Mark Helias, Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo

Trumpeter of the Year

WADADA LEO SMITH

Trumpeter, composer

Nominees: Terence Blanchard, Ron Miles, Jeremy Pelt

Trombonist of the Year

WYCLIFFE GORDON

Jazz trombonist, arranger, composer, bandleader, educator

Nominees:, Steve Davis, Michael Dease, Ryan Keberle

Brass Specialist of the Year

SCOTT ROBINSON

Brass and reeds multi-instrumentalist

Nominees: Theon Cross, Jose Davila, Marcus Rojas, Steven Bernstein

Alto Saxophonist of the Year

IMMANUEL WILKINS

Saxophonist, composer, arranger

Nominees: Darius Jones, Kenny Garrett, Henry Threadgill, Miguel Zenón

Tenor Saxophonist of the Year

JAMES BRANDON LEWIS

Saxophonist

Nominees: Melissa Aldana, JD Allen, Charles Lloyd, Joe Lovano, Chris Potter, Camille Thurman

Baritone Saxophonist of the Year

GARY SMULYAN

Saxophonist, multi-instrumentalist

Nominees: Claire Daly, Scott Robinson, Josh Sinton

Soprano Saxophonist of the Year

JANE IRA BLOOM

Saxophonist, composer

Nominees: Jane Bunnett, Dave Liebman, Roscoe Mitchell, Sam Newsome

Clarinetist of the Year

ANAT COHEN

Jazz clarinetist, saxophonist, bandleader

Nominees: Marty Ehrlich, Ben Goldberg, Doreen Ketchens, Ken Peplowski

Multiple Reeds Player of the Year

SCOTT ROBINSON

Jazz saxophonist, multi-instrumentalist

Nominees: Anthony Braxton, Joe Lovano, Roscoe Mitchell, Chris Potter

Flutist of the Year

NICOLE MITCHELL

Jazz flutiest, composer, educator

Nominees: Robert Dick, Charles Lloyd, Henry Threadgill, Jamie Baum

Guitarist of the Year

MARY HALVORSON

Guitarist, composer

Nominees: Peter Bernstein, Bill Frisell, Julian Lage, Pat Metheny

Bassist of the Year

CHRISTIAN McBRIDE

Bassist, composer

Nominees: Ron Carter, Linda May Han Oh, William Parker, Michael Formanek

Electric Bassist of the Year

JOHN PATITUCCI

Bassist, composer

Nominees: Melvin Gibbs, Marcus Miller, Steve Swallow

Strings Player of the Year

TOMEKA REID

Cellist, composer, educator

Nominees: Zach Brock, Charles Burnham, Mark Feldman, Brandee Younger

Pianist of the Year

VIJAY IYER

Pianist, composer, producer, bandleader

Nominees: Kris Davis, Matthew Shipp, Craig Taborn

Keyboardist of the Year

JAMES FRANCIES

Pianist, keyboardist, composer, and arranger

Nominees: Herbie Hancock, John Medeski, Craig Taborn

Percussionist of the Year

PEDRITO MARTINEZ

Percussionist, drummer, singer, dancer, bandleader, songwriter, composer, educator

Nominees: Hamid Drake, Zakir Hussain, Ches Smith

Mallet Percussionist

JOEL ROSS

Vibraphonist, composer

Nominees: Patricia Brennan, Stefon Harris, Joe Locke, Warren Wolf

Drummer of the Year

JOHNATHAN BLAKE

Drummer, composer, producer, educator

Nominees: Jack DeJohnette, Hamid Drake,Tyshawn Sorey

Player of Instruments Rare in Jazz

BRANDEE YOUNGER

Harpist

Nominees: Rhiannon Giddens( banjo); Grégoire Maret (harmonica); Sara Schoenbeck (bassoon)

Electronics Specialist of the Year

IKUE MORE

Electronics

Nominee: Val Jeanty

Леонид АУСКЕРН


