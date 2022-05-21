Лауреаты и номинанты JJA Jazz Awards 2022

В начале мая американская Ассоциация джазовых журналистов в очередной раз объявила списое лауреатов своих ежегодных премий в области джазового исполнительства и журнализма. Как обычно, публикуем список лауреатов и номинантов по категориям исполнительского мастерства. Здесь много знакомых имен, особенно женских: год за годом удерживают свои позиции Мария Шнайдер, Анат Коэн, Мэри Хальварсон, Джейн Айра Блум, а премию за достижения в джазе в течение вусей жизни получила неувядаемая и активная в свои 93 года Шейла Джордан. Есть и новые имена-открытия, к ним тоже стоит присмотреться. Словом, список перед вами:
Lifetime Achievement Award in Jazz
SHEILA JORDAN
Jazz singer, songwriter
Nominees: Marshall Allen, Toshiko Akyoshi, Charles Lloyd, Roscoe Mitchell, William Parker, Wadada Leo Smith
Musician of the Year
JON BATISTE
Singer, songwriter, musician, bandleader, and television personality
Nominees: James Brandon Lewis, Pat Metheny, William Parker, Wadada Leo Smith
Up & Coming Musician of the Year
MELISSA ALDANA
Tenor saxophonist
Nominees: Samara Joy, James Brandon Lewis, Immanuel Wilkins
Composer of the Year
TERENCE BLANCHARD
Trumpeter, composer
Nominees: James Brandon Lewis, Wadada Leo Smith, Henry Threadgill
Arranger of the Year
MARIA SCHNEIDER
NEA Jazz Master, composer, orchestra leader
Nominees: John Beasley, Miho Hazama, Jihye Lee, Arturo O’Farrill, Anna Webber
Record of the Year
SOUNDS FROM THE ANCESTORS
Kenny Garrett (Mack Avenue Records)
Nominees: Jesup Wagon,
by James Brandon Lewis Red Lily Quintet (TAO Forms); Trencadis – A Selection from Migration of Silence Into and Out of The Tone World,
by William Parker (Centering Records); The Chicago Symphonies,
by Wadada Leo Smith’s Great Lakes Quartet (Tum); Tone Poem, by
Charles Lloyd and the Marvels (Blue Note Records); Dear Love,
by Jazzmeia Horn and her Noble Force (Empress Legacy)
Historical Record of the Year
A LOVE SUPREME: LIVE IN SEATTLE
John Coltrane (Impulse))
Nominees:
Understanding
, by Roy Brooks (Reel to Real); Metaphysics: The Lost Atlantic Album
, by Hasaan Ibn Ali (Omnivore); In Harmony
, by Roy Hargrove/Mulgrew Miller (Resonance); The Complete Live at the Lighthouse
, by Lee Morgan (Blue Note)
Record Label of the Year
MACK AVENUE RECORDS
Nominees: Blue Note Records, International Anthem, Pi Recordings, Sunnyside Records
Male Vocalist of the Year
KURT ELLING
Jazz vocalist, songwriter
Nominees: Giacamo Gates, Gregory Porter, Michael Stephenson
Female Vocalist of the Year
CÉCILE McLORIN SALVANT
Vocalist, composer, visual artist
Nominees: Samara Joy, Jazzmeia Horn, Catherine Russell
Vocal Group of the Year
DUCHESS
Amy Cervini, Hilary Gardner, Melissa Stylianou
Nominees: The Royal Bopsters, säje, Manhattan Transfer
Large Ensemble of the Year
MARIA SCHNEIDER ORCHESTRA
Nominees: Orrin Evans Captain Black Orchestra, Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, Sun Ra Arkestra
Mid-Size Ensemble of the Year
CHARLES LLOYD AND THE MARVELS
Bill Frisell, Greg Leisz, Charles Lloyd, Reuben Rogers, Eric Harland
Nominees:, Artifacts Trio, Irreversible Entanglements, James Brandon Lewis Red Lily Quintet, Sons of Kemet
Duo/Trio of the Year
ARCHIE SHEPP/JASON MORAN
Nominees: Sylvie Courvoisier and Mary Halvorson, Fred Hersch and Enrico Rava, Jane Ira Bloom and Mark Helias, Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo
Trumpeter of the Year
WADADA LEO SMITH
Trumpeter, composer
Nominees: Terence Blanchard, Ron Miles, Jeremy Pelt
Trombonist of the Year
WYCLIFFE GORDON
Jazz trombonist, arranger, composer, bandleader, educator
Nominees:, Steve Davis, Michael Dease, Ryan Keberle
Brass Specialist of the Year
SCOTT ROBINSON
Brass and reeds multi-instrumentalist
Nominees: Theon Cross, Jose Davila, Marcus Rojas, Steven Bernstein
Alto Saxophonist of the Year
IMMANUEL WILKINS
Saxophonist, composer, arranger
Nominees: Darius Jones, Kenny Garrett, Henry Threadgill, Miguel Zenón
Tenor Saxophonist of the Year
JAMES BRANDON LEWIS
Saxophonist
Nominees: Melissa Aldana, JD Allen, Charles Lloyd, Joe Lovano, Chris Potter, Camille Thurman
Baritone Saxophonist of the Year
GARY SMULYAN
Saxophonist, multi-instrumentalist
Nominees: Claire Daly, Scott Robinson, Josh Sinton
Soprano Saxophonist of the Year
JANE IRA BLOOM
Saxophonist, composer
Nominees: Jane Bunnett, Dave Liebman, Roscoe Mitchell, Sam Newsome
ANAT COHEN
Jazz clarinetist, saxophonist, bandleader
Nominees: Marty Ehrlich, Ben Goldberg, Doreen Ketchens, Ken Peplowski
Multiple Reeds Player of the Year
SCOTT ROBINSON
Jazz saxophonist, multi-instrumentalist
Nominees: Anthony Braxton, Joe Lovano, Roscoe Mitchell, Chris Potter
Flutist of the Year
NICOLE MITCHELL
Jazz flutiest, composer, educator
Nominees: Robert Dick, Charles Lloyd, Henry Threadgill, Jamie Baum
Guitarist of the Year
MARY HALVORSON
Guitarist, composer
Nominees: Peter Bernstein, Bill Frisell, Julian Lage, Pat Metheny
Bassist of the Year
CHRISTIAN McBRIDE
Bassist, composer
Nominees: Ron Carter, Linda May Han Oh, William Parker, Michael Formanek
Electric Bassist of the Year
JOHN PATITUCCI
Bassist, composer
Nominees: Melvin Gibbs, Marcus Miller, Steve Swallow
Strings Player of the Year
TOMEKA REID
Cellist, composer, educator
Nominees: Zach Brock, Charles Burnham, Mark Feldman, Brandee Younger
Pianist of the Year
VIJAY IYER
Pianist, composer, producer, bandleader
Nominees: Kris Davis, Matthew Shipp, Craig Taborn
Keyboardist of the Year
JAMES FRANCIES
Pianist, keyboardist, composer, and arranger
Nominees: Herbie Hancock, John Medeski, Craig Taborn
Percussionist of the Year
PEDRITO MARTINEZ
Percussionist, drummer, singer, dancer, bandleader, songwriter, composer, educator
Nominees: Hamid Drake, Zakir Hussain, Ches Smith
Mallet Percussionist
JOEL ROSS
Vibraphonist, composer
Nominees: Patricia Brennan, Stefon Harris, Joe Locke, Warren Wolf
Drummer of the Year
JOHNATHAN BLAKE
Drummer, composer, producer, educator
Nominees: Jack DeJohnette, Hamid Drake,Tyshawn Sorey
Player of Instruments Rare in Jazz
BRANDEE YOUNGER
Harpist
Nominees: Rhiannon Giddens( banjo); Grégoire Maret (harmonica); Sara Schoenbeck (bassoon)
Electronics Specialist of the Year
IKUE MORE
Electronics
Nominee: Val Jeanty
